Rep. Pocan to host 6 town hall events in Wisconsin

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan will hold six town hall events over the next two weeks in Wisconsin.

According to a press release, the events are an opportunity for those living in Wisconsin's Second Congressional District to ask their representative about legislation, discuss the Trump Aministration's actions and address current events.

Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no RSVP required, according to the news release.

The events are as follows:g

Lafayette County

Wednesday, April 17 at 4 p.m.

Darlington Municipal Building

627 Main St.

Darlington

Green County

Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m.

Green County Courthouse

1016 16th Ave.

Monroe

Iowa County

Thursday, April 25 at 12 p.m.

Mineral Point City Hall

137 High St., Suite 1

Mineral Point

Sauk County

Thursday, Aptril 25 at 6 p.m.

Reedsburg City Hall Recreation Center

134 South Locust St.

Reedsburg

Dane County

Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center

501 E. Badger Rd.

Madison

Rock County

Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m.

Merrill Community Center

1428 Wisconsin Ave.

Beloit

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.