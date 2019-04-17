Rep. Pocan to host 6 town hall events in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan will hold six town hall events over the next two weeks in Wisconsin.
According to a press release, the events are an opportunity for those living in Wisconsin's Second Congressional District to ask their representative about legislation, discuss the Trump Aministration's actions and address current events.
Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no RSVP required, according to the news release.
The events are as follows:g
Lafayette County
Wednesday, April 17 at 4 p.m.
Darlington Municipal Building
627 Main St.
Darlington
Green County
Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m.
Green County Courthouse
1016 16th Ave.
Monroe
Iowa County
Thursday, April 25 at 12 p.m.
Mineral Point City Hall
137 High St., Suite 1
Mineral Point
Sauk County
Thursday, Aptril 25 at 6 p.m.
Reedsburg City Hall Recreation Center
134 South Locust St.
Reedsburg
Dane County
Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m.
Badger Rock Neighborhood Center
501 E. Badger Rd.
Madison
Rock County
Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m.
Merrill Community Center
1428 Wisconsin Ave.
Beloit
