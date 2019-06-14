Records: Lt. Gov. Barnes delinquent on property taxes
MADISON, Wis. - Milwaukee treasurer's office records show Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is delinquent on property taxes.
Deputy City Treasurer Jim Klajbor said Friday that Barnes, a Democrat, has failed to pay $2,225.43 in property taxes, interest and penalties for his condominium.
Barnes told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which first reported the delinquency, that he's paying the delinquent taxes in an installment plan.
But Klajbor said Barnes failed to make the first payment in a monthly installment option by Jan. 31 and hasn't made any subsequent payments. A spokesman for Barnes did not immediately comment.
Barnes earlier this month said he had paid a $108 fine for parking tickets that went unpaid for more than a year.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Political Headlines
- Records: Lt. Gov. Barnes delinquent on property taxes
- Budget committee passes plan 12-4, removing many of Gov. Evers' top priorities. Now what?
- GOP plan would cut income taxes an average of $75, compared to $216 under Evers' proposal
- Gov. Evers re-forms Wisconsin pardons board Walker dropped
- County Board chair: Committee rejecting $30M for Alliant Energy Center is 'missed opportunity'
- Committee set to complete revisions to Evers budget