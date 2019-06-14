Records: Lt. Gov. Barnes delinquent on property taxes

MADISON, Wis. - Milwaukee treasurer's office records show Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is delinquent on property taxes.

Deputy City Treasurer Jim Klajbor said Friday that Barnes, a Democrat, has failed to pay $2,225.43 in property taxes, interest and penalties for his condominium.

Barnes told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which first reported the delinquency, that he's paying the delinquent taxes in an installment plan.

But Klajbor said Barnes failed to make the first payment in a monthly installment option by Jan. 31 and hasn't made any subsequent payments. A spokesman for Barnes did not immediately comment.

Barnes earlier this month said he had paid a $108 fine for parking tickets that went unpaid for more than a year.

