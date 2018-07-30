Reality Check: Roys claims abortion is a crime in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic candidate for governor Kelda Roys has made women’s health a key issue in her campaign so it’s not a surprise that her first TV ad emphasized abortion rights.

“Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does,” Roys says in the ad, while footage shows President Donald Trump appointing appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to a U.S. Supreme Court seat.

There was a lot of discussion when Trump was planning the nomination about the fate of the abortion case Roe v. Wade . Critics are concerned that a Trump appointee could alter the court and potentially reverse the key case that makes abortion legal throughout the country.

It’s not entirely clear how Kavanaugh may rule on a case similar to Roe, and other fact checkers have found he hasn’t written or ruled on many abortion issues. The question has now become what could happen in some states if Roe is overturned.

“In Wisconsin, abortion is still a crime and I can’t believe that I am having to fight the same fights that my grandmother fought,” Roys says in the ad.

News 3 finds this needs clarification.

There is a statute on the books in Wisconsin from 1849 that makes it a crime to perform an abortion. But that law has not been in effect in the state since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, rendering laws like Wisconsin’s unconstitutional.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, the effect of that law could change. But the bottom line is that it is not currently a crime to have or perform an abortion in Wisconsin.