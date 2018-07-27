Reality Check: Is Flynn the only candidate who would stop Foxconn?

MADISON, Wis. - News 3 is looking at political ads viewers are likely now seeing in the Democratic primary race for governor which is just more than two weeks away.

Democratic candidate Matt Flynn is trying to use one issue to make himself stand out from the crowd.

Is @ForwardWFlynn the only candidate looking to stop #Foxconn? We'll look at that and other claims in a #News3 #RealityCheck. https://t.co/egmCtcCPNz — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) July 27, 2018

“There are eight Democrats running for governor,” Flynn says in the ad , surrounded by photos of the other candidates. “I’m Matt Flynn, I’m the only military veteran and the only one taking a stand to stop the Foxconn deal, Scott Walker’s corrupt, $4.5 billion corporate welfare giveaway to a Chinese company.”

News 3 finds this needs clarification.

Flynn may be the only veteran, but he’s not the only candidate who has raised concerns about a state incentive package for tech company Foxconn or who has said they would stop the deal .

Tony Evers , Kathleen Vinehout and Paul Soglin have all mentioned the deal and related concerns on their websites.

In addition, Soglin has said he’d renegotiate the deal, a spokesperson for Kelda Roys said she will seek a “responsible end” to the Foxconn deal and Vinehout says she will “use the powers of the office to revise or break Foxconn’s deal with the state.”

As for that $4.5 billion price tag, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau said that’s how much the project could cost in total when state and local tax incentives are included. The initial price tag of the Foxconn contract promoted by Gov. Walker was $3 billion .

“My first day as governor, I’ll go to court and stop Foxconn and invest those funds in better schools, health care and roads,” Flynn says in the ad.

News 3 finds this also needs clarification.

Flynn has said he’ll go to court and seek to stop the Foxconn deal or contract on the basis that it’s unconstitutional, essentially saying the contract exempts the company from some federal laws. All that would be up to a judge to decide, meaning there’s no guarantee the Foxconn development could be stopped or that any of the money promised to the company could be spent elsewhere.