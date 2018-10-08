Reality Check: Evers takes credit for education outcomes

MADISON, Wis. - It's no surprise that State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers would tout his record on education, but he also challenges Gov. Scott Walker's record in the process in his latest ad .

"Do you trust Scott Walker on education?" the announcer says in the ad. "He's the politician who cut $800 million from our public schools."

Who gets the credit? We'll take a look at this @Tony4WI ad in a #RealityCheck tonight for claims on education outcomes. https://t.co/prTVCkVQUF #news3 — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) October 8, 2018

News 3 finds this needs clarification.

Walker did cut funding to public schools in Wisconsin in his 2011 budget , signing a plan that cut about $784 million from public education. Walker said he gave districts the "tools" to deal with those cuts by passing Act 10 to change state union laws and allow schools to raise teacher contributions to pensions and health care plans. He did increase funding in the budget years that followed but schools didn't get back to 2010 levels of state funding until 2015.

"Tony raised graduation rates to nearly 90 percent as state superintendent," the announcer says in the ad. "And he advanced career and technical training."

News 3 finds this also needs clarification.

During his tenure as state superintendent, student graduation rates increased about 3 percent, from 85.7 in the 2009-10 school year to 88.6 in 2016-17 .

Who is responsible for those numbers? That's up to you to decide. Walker is touting the same statistic about graduation in his own ad .

It's a similar story when it comes to career and technical training. Evers has promoted some career and tech ed initiatives as state superintendent, but Walker also put initiatives in his budget to expand those programs.