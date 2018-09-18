Randy Bryce's brother in ad supporting GOP opponent Steil

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The brother of Democratic House candidate Randy Bryce endorses his brother's Republican opponent in a new campaign ad in the race to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The ad featuring James Bryce was released Tuesday by a Republican super PAC aligned with Ryan. It and another spot unveiled this week are part of a $1.5 million ad buy from the Congressional Leadership Fund in the race pitting Randy Bryce against Republican Bryan Steil.

James Bryce says in the ad that he's been a police officer for 23 years and will be voting for Steil because his brother has "shown contempt for those in law enforcement."

Randy Bryce has been arrested nine times.

His campaign spokeswoman Julia Savel says Randy Bryce "has a deep respect for law enforcement officers, including his brother, even when they have political disagreements."