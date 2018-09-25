RAGA launches ad blasting Kaul in Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. - A group supporting Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is launching a new television ad painting his challenger as inexperienced.

The ad is part of a $2.5 million buy by the Republican Attorneys General Association to help Schimel. The ad is slated to start running statewide Tuesday.

A narrator praises Schimel for testing thousands of unanalyzed sexual assault kits sitting on police and hospital shelves, then criticizes Schimel's Democratic challenger, Josh Kaul for never prosecuting a sex crime or any other criminal in Wisconsin.

The narrator brands Kaul a "D.C. liberal," calling him inexperienced and dangerous.

Kaul has worked as an assistant federal prosecutor in Baltimore. His campaign spokeswoman, Gillian Drummond, says Kaul prosecuted murderers, gang members and drug traffickers and will prioritize sexual assault cases as attorney general.