Protesters boo loudly as Gov. Walker takes podium to light Capitol Christmas tree

Posted: Dec 04, 2018 02:11 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2018 03:45 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker elicited boos and howls of protest as he threw the switch lighting the state Christmas tree.

Walker presided over the ceremony in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. It came as Republican lawmakers prepared to vote on lame-duck session measures to weaken powers of the incoming Democratic governor.

 

 

Protesters held signs that read "Stop the GOP Madness" and "All I Want for Christmas is Democracy" as Walker attended the ceremony. A high school choir singing Christmas carols was largely drowned out by protesters outside the Senate chamber singing their own anti-Walker tunes.

 

 

As the ceremony ended, protesters chanted and yelled, "Hey Walker, go home!"

Walker left without taking questions.

Walker later tweeted about the protesters who drowned out a high school choir that performed during the ceremony. 

"I can handle the shouts but leave the kids alone," Walker tweeted. 

 

