President Donald Trump to hold rally in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. - President Donald Trump plans to visit Wisconsin at the end of April.
He is holding a rally April 27 in Green Bay.
He posted about the event on the website, DonaldTrump.com. People can register for up to two tickets. All tickets are subject to a first come, first served basis.
The rally is being held at the Resch Center at 7 p.m.
