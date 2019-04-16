Politics

President Donald Trump to hold rally in Green Bay

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:25 AM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - President Donald Trump plans to visit Wisconsin at the end of April.

He is holding a rally April 27 in Green Bay.

He posted about the event on the website, DonaldTrump.com. People can register for up to two tickets. All tickets are subject to a first come, first served basis.

The rally is being held at the Resch Center at 7 p.m.

