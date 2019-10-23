Poll: Most Wisconsin voters believe chronic wasting disease isn't increasing

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A new poll shows most Wisconsin voters think chronic wasting disease isn't spreading.

The Marquette University Law School Poll shows 46% believe CWD has stayed the same, 27% believe it's increasing and 7% believe it's decreasing.

According to state wildlife officials, the number of counties with at least one positive test has increased from five in 2002, the year the disease was discovered in Wisconsin, to 21 last year. The number of counties with a positive jumped from 13 in 2016 to 20 in 2017 and 21 in 2018.

The poll found only 38% said someone in their household hunts deer; 62% said no one in their household is a deer hunter.

The poll surveyed 799 registered voters last week. The margin of error was 4.2 percentage points.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.