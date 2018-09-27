Pocan to 'demand information' during meeting with ICE officials following 83 Wisconsin arrests

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan will be meeting with officials from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after 83 arrests were made in the state as part of a four-day operation.

Pocan said during the recent ICE activity in Wisconsin over the last week, he had reached out to the agency multiple times to get information. He said he was unable to get answers and only learned the details of the arrests from a news release sent to the media.

.@ICEgov releases arrest data in #Wisconsin by county:

20 in Dane

15 in Milwaukee

9 in Brown

7 in Taylor

6 in Marathon

5 in Rock

4 in Trempealeau, Eau Claire, & Kewaunee

3 in Outagamie

2 in Door & Waukesha

1 in Oconto and Racine#news3 — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) September 25, 2018

Pocan said he plans to ask ICE officials why the were uncooperative with local and federal officials who were looking for information

"I’m disappointed that ICE did not relay details regarding the arrests to my office and instead decided to highlight a select few cases in outreach to the media," Pocan said in the news release.

In the news release, Pocan said he also plans to ask the agency why they are arresting people who are not associated with serious crimes.

"I demand further information regarding the individuals who have been detained with either no prior criminal record, or who have been detained for minor offenses, including traffic violations," Pocan said.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Washington, D.C.