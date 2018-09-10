Pocan says talk of Trump impeachment is 'moot conversation'

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan was one of the first members of Congress to mention the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump more than a year ago.

But on Monday Pocan downplayed impeachment talk when asked about it at a news conference. He says "it's kind of a moot conversation in many ways" because "right now impeachment's impossible."

That's because Republicans control both the U.S. House and Senate where any articles of impeachment would have to be voted upon.

Most Democrats have steered clear of saying too much publicly about impeachment, wary of angering voters opposed to the idea ahead of the November midterm election. Polls have shown the public is divided on whether Trump should be impeached.

Pocan says the best thing is to let the Robert Mueller investigation into Trump "run its course."

Pocan not sure how much federal aid for flooding will come

Pocan says it's difficult to know how much federal money may be available to assist victims of flooding in his south-central Wisconsin congressional district, which includes the city of Madison.

The process for determining what is eligible for federal money is complicated.

Pocan stressed Monday that more details about what may be available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will come after Gov. Scott Walker requests a federal disaster declaration. Walker wasn't expected to request that until damage assessments were complete.

Walker said last week that the storms that began Aug. 17 have caused at least $209 million in damage.

The Democrat Pocan says he anticipates Democrats and Republicans in the state's congressional delegation will work together and with Walker to make the most money available both for public and private losses.