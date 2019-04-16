Pocan doesn't know if he will endorse any presidential candidate in crowded Democratic field

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says he doesn't know yet if he will endorse anyone in the crowded Democratic presidential field.

Pocan is co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and one of the most liberal members of the House. He told reporters Tuesday he wants to see each of the presidential candidates addresses issues he cares about, like a debt-free college proposal.

Pocan says it's early and he expects a number of the candidates will be the "flavor of the month" before the field shakes out in early 2020. The Wisconsin presidential primary is about a year away in April 2020.

President Donald Trump is coming to Wisconsin for a rally on April 27 in Green Bay. He narrowly carried the state in 2016.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.