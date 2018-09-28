Pocan: 167 people still on ICE's list of targeted individuals in Wisconsin

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials found and detained 83 of the 250 individuals this week that they are looking for in Wisconsin, according to a statement from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin.

Pocan met with ICE officials in Washington D.C. Thursday to discuss the recent raids in Wisconsin and the agency’s communication with local and federal officials, according to the release.

Pocan said during the meeting he didn’t get many answers to the questions he was asking.

“The agency could not tell me how many agents are working in Wisconsin or the 2nd Congressional District, what offenses those detained had committed, the names of those detained or how we can get in contact with them and whether agents followed proper protocol regarding medical conditions or minors,” Pocan said.

He said ICE officials told him they would investigate the answers to his questions and get back to him.

“Here’s what we do know: There is a list of 250 individuals that ICE is targeting in Wisconsin, of which they detained 83 during the raids last weekend,” Pocan said.

He also said ICE officials claimed they reached out to local law enforcement.

“We have asked for detailed call logs of who they attempted to contact and when,” Pocan said.

ICE officials also told Pocan the recent surge in arrests is a “direct result of President Trump’s immigration policy and that the agency is following his orders.”