Pence cancels Marinette stop, still coming to Wisconsin

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 07:59 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:18 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Vice President Mike Pence has canceled one of two stops he had scheduled in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin.

Pence on Wednesday was scheduled to tour and speak at a shipbuilder in Marinette. But he canceled that appearance hours before he was to arrive. Instead, he is staying in Washington to be with President Donald Trump for remarks he plans to make about Syria.

Pence is still scheduled to come to Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon. He is to appear at the shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie. Uline's founders, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, are Republican megadonors.

Pence is seeking to rally support for passing Trump's plan to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with a new trade pact. Congress is considering whether to ratify the deal, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1984 to win Wisconsin, and the state is important to his re-election campaign.

