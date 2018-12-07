Papadopoulos released from federal prison in Wisconsin

Copyright 2018 CNN

OXFORD, Wis. - President Donald Trump's former campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, was released Friday from a federal prison in Wisconsin.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his contacts with several people connected to Russia during the campaign and was sentenced to two weeks in prison in September. He served 12 days.

He surrendered Nov. 26 at the Federal Correctional Institution, Oxford, which is in Adams County. The prison camp is a minimum-security facility. The same day, he tweeted, "Still can’t believe the day I am going to a federal prison camp, mainstream media says am going for my Russia contacts. I have never met a single Russian official in my life."

Papadopoulos exited FCI Oxford just after 9 a.m. in a minivan.

As part of his sentence, Papadopoulos will also have 12 months of supervised release, must serve 200 hours of community service within about one year and must pay a $9,500 fine.

