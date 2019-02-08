Officers who confronted Middleton shooter to be recognized as 'Hometown Heroes'

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Assembly is recognizing the officers and deputies who were the first responders at the Middleton worklplace shooting in September.

Law enforcement officers Tyler Loether, Richard O’Connor, Matthew Earll and David Lambrecht will be recognized as “Hometown Heroes” at the upcoming Assembly session on Feb. 12.

State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein nominated Middleton Police Officers Loether and O’Connor and Dane County Sheriff's Deputies Earll and Lambrecht for their bravery during the Middleton workplace shooting in September at WTS Paradigm.

Next up are @RepHesselbein's nominees, the first responders at the active shooter situation in Middleton last fall. Their quick thinking and bravery directly resulted in the incident having 0 fatalities. It's an honor to recognize their service. https://t.co/yR9klPe8WI — Rep. Jim Steineke (@RepSteineke) February 8, 2019

"These officers exemplified courage when they put their lives on the line to protect their community," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Seineke, who selected them, said. "I appreciate their bravery and am grateful for their service."

The Assembly Hometown Heroes program seeks to identify and recognize individuals from around the state who give of themselves to make a difference in our communities and in the lives of those around them.

The honorees will be invited and introduced as special guests at an assembly floor session. They will also be given the opportunity to speak.

