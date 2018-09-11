New TV ad hits Walker on pre-existing condition coverage
MADISON, Wis. - A new television ad from a group aligned with the Democratic Governors Association features a woman fighting cancer saying Gov. Scott Walker doesn't care about families like hers.
The ad unveiled Tuesday by A Stronger Wisconsin is part of a new seven-figure ad buy. The Democratic Governors Association has pledged to spend $3.8 million on the race.
The spot features a woman battling breast cancer who says if Walker takes away protections for people with pre-existing conditions she won't be able to afford live-saving treatments.
Walker has been a longtime proponent of repealing the federal health care law that provides protections for people with pre-existing conditions. But this year he called on the Legislature to pass a state law to guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Walker faces Democrat Tony Evers in November.
