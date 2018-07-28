New candidate enters Madison mayoral race

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring of the Madison mayoral race.

Raj Shukla, chair of the Sustainable Madison Committee, announced his candidacy Friday. He said he wants to focus on issues like affordable housing and transportation as well as environmental protection.

"I've just developed a real belief that communities working together can really achieve anything," Shukla said. "As mayor, I'd like to help Madison do just that."

Shukla joins Satya-Roads Conway, Maurice Cheeks and Brenda Konkel as the only official candidates for the mayor's office. Mayor Paul Soglin is not seeking re-election.

The election is in April of 2019.