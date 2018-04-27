Mayor Soglin to meet with officials in Puerto Rico in rebuild effort for storm-ravaged island

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's mayor is joining other mayors nationwide to help consult and guide leaders in Puerto Rico as they continue to rebuild months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Mayor Paul Soglin's office said Soglin and Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes flew to Puerto Rico Friday. They will meet with officials of the Puerto Rican community of Toa Baja, then return to Madison after the short visit to share information about infrastructure and other assistance that's needed with Madison city staff.

Hurricane Maria hit the island in September. Seven months later, more than a half-million people are still without power, officials said. Tens of thousands lack drinking water, and tens of thousands more are fleeing, seeking food and shelter in Florida, New York and elsewhere. Health care services have been hit hard and the suicide rate is spiking.

At a future date, officials of Toa Baja will visit Madison to meet with city staff members who can help with technical assistance on the rebuilding projects. Officials and staff from Madison will gain insights and awareness of the island's situation and build support in Madison. The partnerships put leaders together to share ideas, expertise and lessons learned from their own recovery efforts, giving those officials on the front lines of the island’s crisis a line for aid and consultation on the many humanitarian, fiscal and rebuilding challenges ahead, according to a city news release.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu made one of the first visits to Puerto Rico in February to partner with another community there. About 40 mayors are part of the Mayor Exchange program to assist struggling communities in the U.S. territory.