Mayor Rhodes-Conway to kick off Pride Month by raising rainbow flag in front of city buildings

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will kick off Pride Month by raising the rainbow flag in front of the Madison Municipal Building.

The flag will be raised Monday at noon. Dane County officials will also raise a flag at the same time outside the City County Building. After the flag raisings, the mayor will host a reception for city employees in room 206 of the Madison Municipal Building.

"The City of Madison has a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion across the board, and

one of my top priorities is to make sure everyone's voices are heard in our decision making

process," Rhodes-Conway wrote in the news release.

The Madison Municipal Building will be lit in the evening with the rainbow colors throughout the month of June.

"Pride Month gives us a great opportunity to celebrate that diversity," Rhodes-Conway said.

Rhodes-Conway is Madison's first openly gay mayor.

