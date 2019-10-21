Programming Notice

Re-scan your antenna October 18th to continue watching News 3 Now over-the-air

Politics

Mayor Barrett invites Trump to hold G-7 summit in Milwaukee

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 08:02 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:02 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Mayor Tom Barrett is inviting President Donald Trump to host next year's international Group of Seven summit in Milwaukee after Trump dropped plans to hold the meeting at his Doral resort in Florida.

The Democratic mayor said in a letter to the president Sunday that Wisconsin has "important lessons to share globally" about agriculture, technology and manufacturing. The Journal Sentinel reports Barrett says holding the G-7 summit in Milwaukee would show "a Great Lakes city that is growing in this strong economy."

Barrett also pointed out that a G-7 meeting has never been held in the Midwest.

The G-7 summit is scheduled for June 10-12 -- about a month before Milwaukee hosts the Democratic National Convention.

Public backlash forced Trump to cancel his plans to hold the summit at his resort.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Political Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars