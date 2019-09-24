Madison makes registering to vote easier with accessible pop-up locations

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. National Voter Registration Day encourages voters to register now to avoid issues on Election Day National Voter Registration Day encourages voters to register now to avoid issues on Election Day

MADISON, Wis. - It is National Voter Registration Day and Madison is participating in a big way. Hundreds of volunteers are manning dozens of pop up registration locations across the city.

It’s #NationalVoterRegistrationDay to check and see if you’re registered go to https://t.co/c3S5jAPsYM. To register in person just bring a proof of residence like a utility bill from the last 90 days. Madison has pop up registration locations throughout the city today #news3now — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 24, 2019

While the next Election Day in Wisconsin isn't until February 2020 and you can register same day, officials expect it to be a busy one.

"Every single election we seem to be setting a record for voter turnout, and we haven't seen any reason to think that trend won't continue," city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.

Witzel-Behl encourages residents to register Tuesday to circumvent any issues ahead of Election Day. For a list of locations click here.

"If you're registering to vote on Election Day, you might find that you've brought some documents that are not listed in the statutes as being acceptable for proving your address at the polls so by registering early you save yourself from any last minute rush on Election Day," Wizel-Behl said.

To register in person you need to submit proof of your residence like a utility bill from the last 90 days. A photo ID is not required when registering to vote, but a proof of residence document is. However, you can register with a state ID or driver's license if the address on it is current.

You need to register to vote if your address has changed at all since the last time you voted, even if you just moved to a different unit in the same building.

You can register to vote online at myvote.wi.gov if you have a Wisconsin driver's license or ID and the address is current.



