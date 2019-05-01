Madison drivers will have more time to pay off parking tickets

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Common Council approved a proposal to give drivers more time to pay off their parking tickets Tuesday.

Alder Mike Tierney, of District 16, proposed to increase the grace period from 10 to 14 days and 21 to 25 days.

He said while this may not seem like a lot of extra time, it was designed to benefit people who are paid every two weeks so they can receive another paycheck before the deadline.

The resolution passed with no discussion. A similar resolution also passed recently in Milwaukee.

