Madison, Dane County to share costs on 2 east Madison road projects

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's newest mayor is now officially in office, and she isn't wasting any time.

On Tuesday afternoon, minutes after Satya Rhodes-Conway was sworn in as the 58th mayor of Madison, she and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi held a joint news conference to announce a resolution over a disputed east Madison roads project.

Buckeye road (seen here) and Cottage Grove road were badly in need of some TLC and today the county and city announced updates for both. Construction previously lagged as the city and county failed to agree over who should fix the roads. Costs will now be split #News3Now pic.twitter.com/lOCDWK6nyr — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) April 16, 2019

Buckeye Road and Cottage Grove Road are both in need of reconstruction, and after lots of back and forth, the county and city have reached a deal.

The city and county will each pay for about half of the Buckeye Road project, which stretches between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road, Rhodes-Conway said. Maintenance responsibilities will remain with the county.

Dane County will pay for about $1.5 million in reconstruction costs to Buckeye Road, the city will pay $1.6 million. Additional costs will go to water and sewer improvements on Buckeye will cost about $1.9 million, and the city said it is also assesssing for share of that cost.

The project adds curb, gutter, storm sewer and sidewalks to Buckeye Road.

Dane County will pay for about $1.4 million in updates to Cottage Grove Road, the city will pay $2.6 million and $3.4 million will come from the federal government. The project includes the area between the interstate and Sprecher Road.

Rhodes-Conway said the project came together quickly because the county and city were able to collaborate.

"(These are) important improvements to our infrastructure that will result in a safer road for pedestrians, cyclist and motor vehicle traffic," Rhodes-Conway said. "This is a solid concrete example of what you can achieve when you work together for the common good."

Under the agreement, the city will take over plowing responsibilities on Buckeye Road beginning in 2020. Other maintenance and jurisdiction over the road will remain the county's, Rhodes-Conway said.

At the news conference, Parisi talked about how he is excited to work together with the city on other matters, especially climate change.

Rhodes-Conway spoke at the news conference moments after taking the oath Tuesday afternoon. Nine new members of the Madison Common Council were also sworn in to the council. Almost half of the city's Common Council will be turning over after the ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Alder Shiva Bidar was elected as the Common Council president.

