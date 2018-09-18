Lt. Gov. Kleefisch apologizes to opponent over flag flap

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes says he's ready to "move on" after Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch apologized for claiming he knelt during the national anthem this summer.

Kleefisch said on WTMJ radio Tuesday that she was told someone saw Barnes kneel during the anthem at the opening ceremony of the State Fair, but had no evidence. Barnes repeatedly called it a lie.

Kleefisch says, "I have to believe him and I have to apologize for repeating something I was told."

Barnes tells The Associated Press that "It's insane we actually got to this place but hopefully we can move on."

Barnes says he always stands during the national anthem but respects the rights of those who wish to kneel to do so.