Politics

Lt. Gov. Kleefisch apologizes to opponent over flag flap

Barnes says he's ready to move on from issue

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 12:19 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 12:49 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes says he's ready to "move on" after Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch apologized for claiming he knelt during the national anthem this summer.

Kleefisch said on WTMJ radio Tuesday that she was told someone saw Barnes kneel during the anthem at the opening ceremony of the State Fair, but had no evidence. Barnes repeatedly called it a lie.

Kleefisch says, "I have to believe him and I have to apologize for repeating something I was told."

Barnes tells The Associated Press that "It's insane we actually got to this place but hopefully we can move on."

Barnes says he always stands during the national anthem but respects the rights of those who wish to kneel to do so.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Political Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars