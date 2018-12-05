State Assembly, Senate approve Medicaid changes, legislative approval requirement to federal waivers

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Senate and Assembly have passed a bill in a lame-duck session to enact a Medicaid work requirement.

The Assembly approved the bill 59-32 just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after the Senate approved it on a party-line vote late Tuesday night. The bill will be the first of the extraordinary session to head to Governor Scott Walker's desk.

The bill is part of a package of proposals being sought by Republicans before Gov. Scott Walker leaves office in five weeks.

It would prevent incoming Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers from withdrawing a federal waiver request to implement the work requirement for able-bodied adults under age 50.

Democrats have said they would consider legal action if the bills weakening @GovElectEvers and @JoshKaulWI’s power pass. @SpeakerVos responds to this, saying, “Three equal branches of government.” He says they have every right to go to the third branch. #news3 — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) December 4, 2018

The proposal makes a host of other changes to Medicaid that more than two dozen health care providers, insurers and hospitals warned could have unintended consequences.

The bill also requires new legislative oversight of waiver requests related to health care made by the governor, a move Democrats decried as a power shift designed to handcuff the new administration.

Assembly debate was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but didn't get underway until almost 10:30 p.m. Republicans in the Assembly and Senate spent hours trying to reach agreement on what to take up.

The state Assembly is finally starting its floor session. It was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m. They’ve finally started now, more than nine hours later. #news3 — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) December 5, 2018

The Senate approved 82 appointments and one transportation-related bill, but Republicans broke for a caucus and showed no signs of emerging as of 8 p.m.

Democrats and opponents were hopeful the delays showed Republicans didn't have the votes to pass the most significant measures.

Members of the public returned to the Wisconsin Senate gallery after being removed for ignoring warnings to remain quiet.Republican Senate President Roger Roth ordered the galleries cleared shortly after debate began Tuesday. That led to an outburst of anger and shouts of "Shame!" from those forced to leave.

After about a 40-minute break, Roth said leaders from both parties agreed to let the public back in with the understanding that those being disruptive would be removed and everyone could be kicked out if there are repeated problems.

WATCH: The moment @SenatorRoth asks the sergeant-at-arms to clear the gallery in the state Senate. The crowd starts screaming and chanting. #news3 pic.twitter.com/u19tzeq2Px — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) December 4, 2018

The disruption brought Senate debate to a halt as people slowly left and shouted down at the senators.

Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly are branding a Republican lame-duck session as "illegitimate" and are eschewing debate limits, setting up a potential filibuster.

When asked how the public should react today, @GordonHintz says, “They should be angry.” #news3 pic.twitter.com/ZOpm3dvwb0 — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) December 4, 2018

The Republican-controlled budget committee approved sweeping proposals around midnight Monday.

They did not advance a bill to change the date of the 2020 presidential primary, a move that the state's elections commission called "extraordinarily difficult" and would cost nearly $7 million. That likely means the measure is dead, but it could be taken up in a procedural move in either the Assembly or Senate.

One measure would eliminate the Department of Justice's office of the solicitor general, which has represented the state in high-profile cases. The same proposal would also give the Legislature approval power over settlements resolved by the DOJ and allow legislators to hire their own attorneys to handle any lawsuits over state statutes.

Kaul told reporters Tuesday that the legislation was "virtually certain" to generate lawsuits in multiple courts.

Other measures would bind Evers to decisions of Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature, including a Medicaid waiver that requires people to work to receive benefits. A bill would also strip the governor of the power to appoint the CEO of the state's job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz told reporters before lawmakers took the floor that the legislation is a power-grab that ignores the will of voters who elected Evers and Kaul.

Democrats and Republicans traditionally agree on time limits for debates, but Hintz said no agreement was reached for this debate. He says the session is "illegitimate" and there will be no rules. He declined to elaborate.

Assembly Democrats filibustered for 60 straight hours in 2011 in a vain attempt to stop Gov. Scott Walker's collective bargaining restrictions.

The state Senate was scheduled to take up the bills on the floor at 11 a.m. Tuesday, but had yet to begin discussion of the measures Tuesday afternoon. The Assembly had also delayed their session which was to begin at 1 p.m. but had not yet announced a start time.

Walker did not directly indicate to reporters Monday what he intended to sign of the legislative package, but made some comments that were generally supportive of the bills.

Protesters filled capitol hearing rooms Monday and held a rally outside the building calling on lawmakers to "respect my vote."

