Lawmakers introduce bill to repeal Wisconsin law criminalizing abortions

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin lawmakers introduced the Abortion Access Protection Act at the Capitol on Tuesday.

The legislation looks to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 law that criminalizes abortions. That law hasn't been enforced since the supreme court decision Roe V. Wade, but the state legislature never repealed it.

In the case Roe v. Wade is overturned, Wisconsin doctors could face a felony conviction and prison time for providing an abortion.

"Once someone has an abortion, it should be safe and it should be free from punishment," said Rep. Lisa Subeck. "The Abortion Access Protection Act recognizes that providing abortion is health care, not criminal activity."

At a press conference, the bill's sponsors cited the nine states that have passed restrictive abortion laws in the past two months as evidence the Roe V. Wade decision is in danger. They also said President Donald Trump has vowed to appoint more anti-abortion Supreme Court justices in the future.

"We are seeing a wave of abortion bans enacted across the nation, but many people don't know that here in our state, if and when Roe v. Wade falls, then abortion is immediately banned in Wisconsin," said Sara Finger, founder and executive director of the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health.

Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto abortion restrictions passed in the State Assembly last month.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.