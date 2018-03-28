DOJ considering "next steps" after judge rejects Walker request to delay calling election

MADISON, Wis. - A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Justice says attorneys are consulting with the office of Gov. Scott Walker on next steps after a judge rejected a request to avoid immediately calling special elections for a pair of vacant legislative seats.

The ruling Tuesday from Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess means Walker has until noon Thursday to order the special elections in both the 1st Senate District in the Fox Valley and the 42nd Assembly District in parts of Columbia, Dodge and Marquette counties.

But they still may not happen.

The Legislature plans to vote next week on a bill changing the special election law. Under the bill, Walker would not be allowed to order special elections this year.

Walker's attorneys argued Tuesday that it makes no sense to call the special elections given that the Legislature plans to change the law barring them from being held, and had argued it could be confusing for voters.

"I do not presume the voters of this state are ill informed or unintelligent," Niess said. "I certainly don't presume that there is going to be any kind of confusion caused by whatever takes place at this point."

Niess says the earlier ruling was "spot on" and there was no legitimate argument against delaying it, noting that there's been no appeal of that decision.

"It is certainly the legislature's prerogative to change the law but until they do it is the obligation of this court to enforce the law and the law right now in this state and under that statute and by order of this court is that the election shall be held as promptly as possible."

Following the decision, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said legislators would push ahead on the new measure despite the ruling.

“We are moving forward with the public hearing on AB947," Fitzgerald said. "There are legitimate issues with military and overseas voting that need to be addressed.”

A senate committee will consider the bill at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

