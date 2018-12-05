Janesville man faces homicide charge in connection to fatal drug overdoses

Janesville Police Department Taylor Fraunfelder

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including homicide and child neglect, after admitting to police he was involved in drug overdoses, according to a release from Janesville police.

Officers from the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit were conducting follow-up investigations about drug overdoses that occurred in the city of Janesville when they made contact at 609 E. Milwaukee St. with Taylor L. Fraunfelder, officials said.

Fraunfelder admitted to police to providing the drugs used in the overdoses, officials said.

He was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of delivering heroin and felony child neglect.



