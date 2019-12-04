In reversal, Gov. Evers releases day's worth of emails

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released a day's worth of his emails, after initially saying state law prohibited him from doing that.

Evers fulfilled an open records request made by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for all emails he sent and received on Nov. 12.

The three emails he provided were copies of two press releases and his daily schedule. Evers released them after denying a similar request from a WITI-TV reporter in October. Evers said he rejected it because the reporter's request was not limited to a specific subject. Open records advocates had criticized him for that position.

