Politics

How Wisconsin senators, representatives reacted after Pres. Trump's State of the Union address

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 11:33 PM CST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 09:59 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's representation in the U.S. branches of Congress are releasing comments after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Here's what they're saying: 

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson 

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson called the speech a "celebration of America." He felt the president outlined a vision for the two parties to work together. 

Johnson added that he hopes Republicans and and Democrats can build a "safer, more prosperous and secure country for every American." 

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan was tweeting throughout the speech mostly about the ways he disagrees with the president. Some of the subjects included the Mueller investigation, war, the economy and more. 

He also tweeted a number of times about the president's goal to put up a barrier wall along the U.S. and Mexico border, calling the president's comments "wasted breath." 

Pocan said one instance he could confirm from the president's speech was that there are snowy woods in Wisconsin. 

U.S. Rep Bryan Steil

Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil tweeted that the president's agenda "strengthens families and workers." He added that there are paths to bipartisan agreement and that he would like to cut through the dysfunction in Washington. 

"The president set forth an agenda that strengthens families and workers," Steil tweeted. "There are clearly areas he discussed that both parties can work on to solve problems. I’m committed to cutting through the dysfunction in Washington and working with my colleagues to get results." 

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweeted before the State of the Union address about the need for legislative solutions to "help Wisconsin families get the medication that they need, at a price they can afford." 

