How Wisconsin senators, representatives reacted after Pres. Trump's State of the Union address

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's representation in the U.S. branches of Congress are releasing comments after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Here's what they're saying:

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson called the speech a "celebration of America." He felt the president outlined a vision for the two parties to work together.

In many respects, the speech was a celebration of America — its heroes and accomplishments. I hope we can all be inspired by it and respond to the president’s call to choose greatness. #SOTU — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 6, 2019

Johnson added that he hopes Republicans and and Democrats can build a "safer, more prosperous and secure country for every American."

Tonight, @realDonaldTrump outlined a vision for Republicans and Democrats to work together to build a safer, more prosperous and secure country for every American. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 6, 2019

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan was tweeting throughout the speech mostly about the ways he disagrees with the president. Some of the subjects included the Mueller investigation, war, the economy and more.

RT to make sure @realDonaldTrump gets the message: The Mueller investigation is not a ridiculous partisan investigation



Here it is in Russian in case he needs it:

расследование Мюллера не является смешным партизанским расследованием — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 6, 2019

He also tweeted a number of times about the president's goal to put up a barrier wall along the U.S. and Mexico border, calling the president's comments "wasted breath."

Every word President Trump says about the wall is a wasted breath.



Mr. President, you're not getting your damn wall. Period. #SOTU — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 6, 2019

Pocan said one instance he could confirm from the president's speech was that there are snowy woods in Wisconsin.

FACT: can confirm that there are snowy woods in Wisconsin



Here's one instance where the President didn't misconstrue the truth tonight. #SOTU — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 6, 2019

U.S. Rep Bryan Steil

Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil tweeted that the president's agenda "strengthens families and workers." He added that there are paths to bipartisan agreement and that he would like to cut through the dysfunction in Washington.

The president set forth an agenda that strengthens families and workers. There are clearly areas he discussed that both parties can work on to solve problems. I’m committed to cutting through the dysfunction in Washington and working with my colleagues to get results. #SOTU — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) February 6, 2019

"The president set forth an agenda that strengthens families and workers," Steil tweeted. "There are clearly areas he discussed that both parties can work on to solve problems. I'm committed to cutting through the dysfunction in Washington and working with my colleagues to get results."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweeted before the State of the Union address about the need for legislative solutions to "help Wisconsin families get the medication that they need, at a price they can afford."

Diane and I are heading in to the State of the Union. It’s time for President Trump to keep his promise to work with Congress on real legislative solutions to help Wisconsin families get the medication they need, at a price they can afford. We’ll be watching! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/c9uiJfucGJ — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 6, 2019

