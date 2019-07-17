How Wisconsin members of the House voted on resolution condemning president's tweets

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wisconsin members of the House of Representatives voted along party lines Tuesday on a resolution condemning President Donald Trump's racist tweets directed at four female Democrats.

The resolution , authored by Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-New Jersey, says that Trump's tweets recently pointed at four congresswomen "have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

The tweets, which began appearing on the president's Twitter feed on Sunday, said that a group of four female Democratic lawmakers who are all women of color should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime invested places from which they came."

President Trump has denied the tweets are racist .

The group of Democrats, which Trump did not mention by name in the tweets but publicly has discussed include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The full House voted largely on party lines on the resolution, which "strongly condemns" the president's comments on Twitter.

That same pattern followed with Wisconsin members of Congress, with three Democrats voting in favor of the resolution and five Republicans voting no.

The full roll call of Wisconsin votes includes:

Rep. Bryan Steil -- No

Rep. Mark Pocan -- Yes

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner -- No

Rep. Glenn Grothman -- No

Rep. Gwen Moore -- Yes

Rep. Mike Gallagher -- No

Rep. Ron Kind -- Yes

Rep. Sean Duffy -- No

During debate on the House floor Tuesday, Republican Rep. Sean Duffy of Wausau called the four minority congresswomen targeted by the tweets "anti-American," and Democrats responded by asking that his comments be stricken from the record.

House Democrats are attempting to condemn the President when some of them have a history of anti-American behavior themselves. pic.twitter.com/UuBEkk1Wvl — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) July 16, 2019

