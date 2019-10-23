How do Wisconsinites feel about impeachment? Who do they want to win in 2020? We'll find out today

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. New Marquette Law School poll results released Wednesday New Marquette Law School poll results released Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - With 13 months to go until the 2020 presidential election, we'll get a better understanding of the current state of the race later today.

This afternoon, the latest Marquette Law School poll will be released. Today's poll will be the first since impeachment hearings started in Washington D.C.

The poll will answer questions like: How do Wisconsin voters feel about impeachment? And, how do the current Democratic presidential candidates rank in our state?

The poll will also reveal how the candidates fare in matchups against President Donald Trump.

In early September, the poll showed Wisconsin voters favored former Vice President Joe Biden over Trump by a 51-42 margin. Bernie Sanders was Wisconsinites' second choice and Elizabeth Warren came in third.

But since then, Warren has surpassed Sanders in most national polls and even eclipsed Biden in some.

Will the October Marquette poll reflect that? We will find out around noon today.

The poll will also find out how Wisconsin voters rate the performance of Gov. Tony Evers, one month out from the anniversary of his election .

