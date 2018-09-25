Homeland Security says no Wisconsin election threats seen

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A security official for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says no new threats against election security in Wisconsin have been detected to date ahead of the November midterm election.

Wisconsin was the target of Russian hackers before the 2016 election. Federal and state officials have said Wisconsin's elections systems were not compromised, but the state and Elections Commission have taken numerous steps since then to increase security.

Alex Joves is the regional director for infrastructure protection with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Chicago. He testified at a hearing Tuesday of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. When asked about signs of attempts to infiltrate Wisconsin's election system, Joves says "we are not seeing anything to date."

But he says "processes and protocols" are in place to prevent hacking attempts.