Here's what Wisconsin senators are saying about Kavanaugh vote, new FBI investigation
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's sitting senators are split Friday night on what to do next regarding the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson differ on whether additional investigation is needed from the FBI and whether the U.S. Senate should delay a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation, following emotional testimony from the judge and a woman accusing him of sexual assault. Dr.Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party and told senators Thursday that she was "100 percent sure" that the perpetrator was Kavanaugh.
On Friday afternoon the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Kavanaugh's nomination on an 11-10 party-line vote, with Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona saying he would only approve Kavanaugh's nomination on the condition that the vote in the full Senate be delayed and that the FBI do additional investigation of Kavanaugh's background.
Late Friday, President Donald Trump approved that investigation on the condition it be "limited in scope and last no longer than a week."
.@SenRonJohnson on @VickiMcKenna says "I'm ready to vote now." but says if others have doubts "it's probably worth a delay to get their vote." #news3 https://t.co/IhuQGad3Dp— Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) September 28, 2018
Johnson said in an interview with radio host Vicki McKenna Friday afternoon that an FBI investigation was only "a stall tactic."
"We weren't going to get the guy on the court the first day of October anyway so a few more day delay," Johnson said in the interview. "I've got the confidence in Judge Kavanaugh and nothing is going to turn up that is going to stick and he will be confirmed."
Johnson said he did not want the delay but thought it might be necessary to get swing votes in the Senate.
"I'm ready to vote, he'll be the next justice," Johnson said. "If some members of our conference want to go the extra mile, if the appeal to do an FBI investigation, if it's very limited and it has to be limited -- I don't think we would agree to anything other than that -- it would be well worth the few-day delay."
I support the bipartisan call for the White House to reopen the FBI background check investigation of Judge Kavanaugh. There should be no vote on this lifetime nomination for our highest court until the Senate has all the facts about serious and credible allegations made by women— Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) September 28, 2018
Baldwin reacted to the ongoing news as she was announcing a student effort backing her campaign on the UW-Madison campus.
Baldwin said she had already intended not to vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation.
"I had expressed my opposition to Judge Kavanaugh very early on because of a wide range of issues," Baldwin said.
Now Baldwin says she wants to see more investigation done.
"The refusal of the majority party on the judiciary committee to do that and wait for the vote until that has been done is, it's wrong," Baldwin said.
Finally. Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is out of the Senate Judiciary committee. It’s time to end this circus and confirm Brett Kavanaugh. #ConfirmKavanaugh— Leah Vukmir (@LeahVukmir) September 28, 2018
In a statement state Sen. Leah Vukmir, who is running against Baldwin for U.S. Senate said, "It's time to end this circus and confirm Brett Kavanaugh."
Vukmir said she thought Baldwin would attempt to filibuster the nomination of Kavanaugh.
Latest Political Headlines
- Here's what Wisconsin senators are saying about Kavanaugh vote, new FBI investigation
- Schimel accuses Kaul of being soft on drug offenders
- Pocan: 167 people still on ICE's list of targeted individuals in Wisconsin
- 2 Uihlein-funded conservative groups spending for Vukmir
- Vukmir calls for Kavanaugh confirmation, Baldwin opposed
- Evers tweets support for Ford, Walker calls issue 'serious'