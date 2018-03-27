Hearing on special elections delay called
MADISON, Wis. - A judge has scheduled a hearing following a request from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to delay an order requiring Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections for a pair of vacant legislative seats.
Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess plans to hear arguments from attorneys on Tuesday afternoon.
The hearing comes as the state Legislature prepares to pass a bill designed to circumvent a judge's order from last week giving Walker until Thursday to call special elections in two vacant seats.
A public hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in a state Senate committee on the hastily written measure that would remove the requirement for the governor to call special elections for vacant legislative seats "as promptly as possible."
The state Justice Department is asking her to delay the order for a week, giving the Legislature time to act
