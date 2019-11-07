Gun control advocates to rally ahead of special session

Programming Notice

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 07:55 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:55 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Gun control advocates are set to rally in Madison ahead of a special legislative session on gun restrictions that's expected to go nowhere.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last month ordered a special session to take up bills mandating universal background checks and allowing judges to temporarily seize guns from people who pose a threat.

Groups including Moms Demand Action, Doctors for America and the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee will hold news conferences and rally at the state Capitol ahead of the session.

Republicans have said they will gavel in and immediately gavel out, ending the session as soon as it begins.

