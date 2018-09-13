Gubernatorial debate rescheduled following campaign-related conflict
MADISON, Wis. - The WBA Foundation is rescheduling a televised gubernatorial debate because of a campaign-related scheduling conflict.
The debate is being moved from Oct. 5 to Oct. 19. Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public education, will both participate in the debate.
WBA Foundation officials said the Evers campaign had a scheduling conflict with the original date.
“This statewide debate is a 30-year public service tradition for the WBA Foundation,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said in a news release. "“As such, the Foundation was eager to overcome the scheduling issue to get this debate on the air.”
The debate is at 8 p.m. that Friday. It will begin just as one between the candidates for U.S. Senate will be wrapping up.
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir were set to debate starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Milwaukee at an event sponsored by WISN-TV and the Marquette University Law School.
Baldwin and Vukmir were to debate at least two other times.
Latest Political Headlines
- Gubernatorial debate rescheduled following campaign-related conflict
- 'Wisconsin families are hurting': Walker takes first step toward federal disaster declaration
- Schimel, Kaul set to clash in 3 October debates
- Wisconsin attorney general requiring nondisclosure agreement
- Reality Check: Baldwin ad seeks to define Vukmir on past votes
- AG launches first ad, features sheriff under FBI probe