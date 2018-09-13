Gubernatorial debate rescheduled following campaign-related conflict

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tony Evers, Scott Walker

MADISON, Wis. - The WBA Foundation is rescheduling a televised gubernatorial debate because of a campaign-related scheduling conflict.

The debate is being moved from Oct. 5 to Oct. 19. Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public education, will both participate in the debate.

WBA Foundation officials said the Evers campaign had a scheduling conflict with the original date.

“This statewide debate is a 30-year public service tradition for the WBA Foundation,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said in a news release. "“As such, the Foundation was eager to overcome the scheduling issue to get this debate on the air.”

The debate is at 8 p.m. that Friday. It will begin just as one between the candidates for U.S. Senate will be wrapping up.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir were set to debate starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Milwaukee at an event sponsored by WISN-TV and the Marquette University Law School.

Baldwin and Vukmir were to debate at least two other times.