Governor names DOA secretary to utilities commission

Scott Olson/Getty Images Scott Walker

MADISON, Wis. - Republican Gov. Scott Walker has appointed his top aide to a position on the state Public Service Commission, guaranteeing she'll have a job after he leaves office next month.

Walker appointed Ellen Nowak as Department of Administration secretary in March. She replaced Scott Neitzel. He had appointed her to the PSC in July 2011 and she was named commission chairwoman in 2015.

She will now return to the commission. The Senate is set to confirm her appointment during a lame-duck floor session Tuesday.

