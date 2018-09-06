Livestream

Gov. Walker urges standing, not kneeling, during national anthem

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 01:17 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Republican Gov. Scott Walker is taking a page out of President Donald Trump's playbook and calling on all NFL players to stand and not take a knee during the national anthem.

 

 

Walker issued a series of tweets Thursday, hours before the NFL season kicked off. He punctuated one message with a cartoon image of himself known as a bitmoji in front of an American flag, hand on heart.

In another tweet , Walker asks Democratic challenger Tony Evers where he stands on the issue. Walker retweeted a January message from Evers' running mate Mandela Barnes where he posted "Take a knee" in reaction to a story about whether Trump knew the words to the national anthem.

Barnes responded by asking Walker "you could have served in THREE wars, why didn't you stand up then?"

 

 

