Gov. Walker urges standing, not kneeling, during national anthem
MADISON, Wis. - Republican Gov. Scott Walker is taking a page out of President Donald Trump's playbook and calling on all NFL players to stand and not take a knee during the national anthem.
Walker issued a series of tweets Thursday, hours before the NFL season kicked off. He punctuated one message with a cartoon image of himself known as a bitmoji in front of an American flag, hand on heart.
In another tweet , Walker asks Democratic challenger Tony Evers where he stands on the issue. Walker retweeted a January message from Evers' running mate Mandela Barnes where he posted "Take a knee" in reaction to a story about whether Trump knew the words to the national anthem.
Barnes responded by asking Walker "you could have served in THREE wars, why didn't you stand up then?"
