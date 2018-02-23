Gov. Walker tax cut, Lincoln Hills closure plan in jeopardy

MADISON, Wis. - Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says a tax cut and juvenile justice overhaul that Gov. Scott Walker has made top priorities are in serious jeopardy of not passing the Senate.

Fitzgerald told The Associated Press on Friday that there's "not close to enough support" to pass the per-child tax credit and sales tax holiday bill the Assembly approved on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says if the Senate wants to kill the tax cut they can "take the blame."

Fitzgerald says there's also confusion about the plan to close the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison as part of a larger juvenile justice overhaul. He says the plan passed by the Assembly is convoluted and could face legal challenges.

Fitzgerald tells AP he was cut out of negotiations between the Assembly and Walker.