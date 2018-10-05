Gov. Walker says he welcomes Trump, expects he will visit
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker says he's in the toughest race for governor of his career and he welcomes a visit from President Donald Trump to help him out.
Walker told reporters Friday that he's said "100 times" he welcomes Trump, even while admitting anger over the president is fueling his opponents.
Walker says he believes Trump will campaign with him before the Nov. 6 election, but nothing has yet been set. Vice President Mike Pence is holding a pair of fundraisers for Walker in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Walker says he's shown that he can disagree with Trump and still work with the president, citing increases in transportation funding the state has received and the recently announced trade deal that will help Wisconsin dairy farmers.
