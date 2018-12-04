Senate confirms Walker's picks for UW regents

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Senate has approved Gov. Scott Walker's appointment of a high-powered attorney to serve on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Walker selected Scott Beightol to serve until May 2023. He replaces Republican Bryan Steil, who resigned last week to focus on his first term in Congress.

Beightol is a partner in the Michael Best and Friedrich law firm, which helped Republicans redraw legislative boundaries in 2011. Democrats allege the maps are unconstitutional.

The Senate also confirmed Walker's pick of Torrey Tiedeman as the non-traditional student regent until May 2020. Tiedeman replaces Lisa Erickson, who graduated and resigned last December.

The moves prevent Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers from filling the spots when he succeeds Walker in January.

