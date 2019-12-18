Gov. Tony Evers submits letter to U.S. Department of State, welcomes refugees to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday notifying the federal government of Wisconsin's intent to continue supporting refugee resettlement in the state.

According to a news release, the announcement follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump requiring states and localities provide written consent for refugee resettlement.

In his letter, Evers said Wisconsin has a "rich history" of welcoming refugees and said settlers "bring with them valuable skills and experience which benefits all of us."

Evers said Wisconsin has welcomed more than 16,000 refugees from around the world over the past two decades.

You can read Evers' full letter here.

