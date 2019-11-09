Programming Notice

Gov. Evers wants to raise state workers' minimum wage to $15

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 06:50 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 06:50 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is proposing raising state employees' minimum wage to $15.

Evers' administration quietly released its 2019-21 state employee compensation plan Friday. It calls for raising all permanent state workers' minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning June 7, 2020. It also calls for a 2% across-the-board salary increase in each year of the biennium and raises for prison guards. Their starting wage would increase from $16.65 to $18.22 an hour.

According to Evers' administration, the entire package is expected to cost $84.15 million.

The plan is subject to legislative approval. The Legislature's finance committee has already authorized money to cover the 2% raises and the prison guard raises.

 

