Gov. Evers wants more money for wells, drinking water study

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers says his budget will seek more money for replacing polluted wells.

Evers announced Wednesday that his budget will allocate $2 million for a grant program that funds replacement, repairs or treatment for polluted private wells that serve homes or livestock. That's an increase of $1.6 million.

Contaminated drinking water poses harm to businesses, residents, schools, and drinking water systems in counties across Wisconsin. During this year of clean drinking water, I'm making investments that will improve water quality for folks across our state. https://t.co/yPkWE48k9Z pic.twitter.com/nuyI3pHy13 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 13, 2019

He says his budget will offer a new cost-share option that calls for the Department of Natural Resources to cover up to $16,000 in repairs for families below the median income.

The governor says his budget also will direct the DNR to spend $75,000 to evaluate drinking water contamination in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. The counties are already funding part of the study.

Evers announced earlier this week that he'll seek nearly $70 million in additional borrowing to combat water pollution and replace lead pipes.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.