Gov. Evers to 'carefully review' Beloit casino deal as project gets closer to reality

MADISON, Wis. - Following what officials with the Ho-Chunk Nation are calling a "leap" forward in the process Friday, the Beloit casino and resort could finally become a reality.

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs published a notice of availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement this week. With that milestone, Beloit city leaders are hoping to get final approval on the project by the end of the summer.

But there are still just a few more hurdles to jump through for the plan, which is now 20 years in the making. The action from the federal government this week means there will now be 30 days during which residents can send public comments to the tribe. After that, the Bureau of Indian Affairs will have to give final approval, sending the deal to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.

"This is the most significant progress we have seen since the project started in 2012, and everything that we are hearing from both the bureau and the governor's office are very positive," said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.

Evers has expressed support for the deal in the past and previously told the Beloit newspaper he would sign the deal. His office sent a statement to News 3 Now on Friday saying, "The governor will be carefully reviewing the application and listening to all sides of the issue to ensure fair consideration."

If the governor signs the deal, Curtis Luther said the city is ready to start right away on making upgrades to the roads surrounding the area along the stretch of I-90 near the Wisconsin-Illinois stateline where the casino is slated to be built.

The casino and 40,000-square-foot indoor water park are expected to bring 2,700 jobs -- both direct and indirect -- to the area.

"We fully believe that almost all of the jobs here in Beloit are going to be Beloit residents," said Ryan Greendeer, public relations officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation Legislature.

During a public hearing, some local residents expressed concern about violence and gambling that the casino could bring to the area. But Curtis Luther said the Ho-Chunk Nation has discovered that many of those fears are "unfounded."

"The harsh reality is that there's already a great deal of gambling opportunity for individuals who live in Beloit and within a 150-mile radius. This is an additional opportunity that's really more of an entertainment, visitors' destination," she added.

The city would get $3.5 million annually from the Ho-Chunk Nation, and another $1.5 million would go to Rock County under the deal.

As for whether the project will actually happen, Curtis Luther and Greendeer both said they are confident.

"There is no absolute assurance. There is no deadline that we must receive a decision, but I think it is possible -- and I'm certainly hopeful -- that we will receive a final decision yet this summer," Curtis Luther said.

