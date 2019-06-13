Gov. Evers re-forms Wisconsin pardons board Walker dropped

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has re-created Wisconsin's pardon board, fulfilling a campaign promise to once again consider granting pardons after Republican predecessor Scott Walker halted the process eight years ago.

Evers campaigned on the promise of restarting the pardon board, but it took him six months to get it done.

His executive order released Thursday creates a nine-member pardon advisory board chaired by the governor's chief lawyer. The other members are appointed by the governor, with one nominated by the attorney general.

Jerry Hancock is the director of the Prison Ministry Project. He previously served as a public defender, deputy district attorney, and administrator for the Department of Justice's Division of Law Enforcement Services

is the director of the Prison Ministry Project. He previously served as a public defender, deputy district attorney, and administrator for the Department of Justice's Division of Law Enforcement Services Nate Holton is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the Milwaukee County Transit System. He previously served as the deputy chief of staff in the Milwaukee County Executive's Office and the Director of the Milwaukee County Justice Council.

is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the Milwaukee County Transit System. He previously served as the deputy chief of staff in the Milwaukee County Executive's Office and the Director of the Milwaukee County Justice Council. Judge Jeffrey Kremers is Attorney General Josh Kaul's nominee. He served as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge for 26 years, serving as chief judge for seven of those years. He retired in 2018.

is Attorney General Josh nominee. He served as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge for 26 years, serving as chief judge for seven of those years. He retired in 2018. Ryan Nilsestuen is Evers' chief legal counsel and will chair the Board. Nilsestuen previously served as an attorney and chief legal counsel for the Department of Public Instruction.

is Evers' chief legal counsel and will chair the Board. previously served as an attorney and chief legal counsel for the Department of Public Instruction. Cindy O'Donnell served as deputy secretary of the Department of Corrections under Governors Thompson, McCallum and Doyle. She also served as a Division Administrator under Attorneys General Lautenschlager and Van Hollen .

served as deputy secretary of the Department of Corrections under Governors Thompson, McCallum and Doyle. She also served as a Division Administrator under Attorneys General and Van . Na dya Perez-Reyes is the Legislative Advisor for the Department of Children and Families. She previously worked as a state public defender and as an attorney for the Legal Action of Wisconsin.

is the Legislative Advisor for the Department of Children and Families. She previously worked as a state public defender and as an attorney for the Legal Action of Wisconsin. Myrna Warrington is a director of vocational rehabilitation on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Warrington is a U.S. Army veteran and has been a member of the Menominee Tribal Legislature for 11 years.

is a director of vocational rehabilitation on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Warrington is a U.S. Army veteran and has been a member of the Menominee Tribal Legislature for 11 years. Noble Wray served with the Madison Police Department for almost 28 years, including as chief of police from 2004 to 2013. Wray led the U.S. Department's Policing Practices and Accountability Initiative and currently provides racial bias training for law enforcement agencies around the nation and world.

The Board will review eligible applications and make recommendations to Evers on who to grant a pardon to, according to a release by the governor's office.

Evers will only consider pardons, not commutations of prison sentences. Previous governors could commute sentences, but that hasn't been done since 1995. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office and hold certain professional licenses.

Under the new pardon process, people convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentences at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes, according to the release.

Also, under Evers, anyone on the sex offender registry will be ineligible, a new requirement.

