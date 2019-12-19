Gov. Evers issues $5.1 million-plus in funding to help seniors get where they need to go

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers announced that 62 agencies in urban and rural areas will receive more than $5.1 million in federal and state funds for local transportation options for Wisconsin seniors and individuals with disabilities.

According to a news release, the funds assist local public entities and private, nonprofit agencies providing specialized transportation services.

The release said many of the grant recipients serve smaller communities in rural areas.

Forty-five vehicles will be purchased through the program this year. Forty of them will replace existing vehicles that have reached the end of their service life.

The governor's budget also included a 10.4 percent increase in state funding for the program which assists counties providing transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities, according to the release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.